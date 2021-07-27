Orlando youth mentor killed in shooting; suspect arrested in Alabama, police say

Se'Darius Turner, 23, left, was shot and killed at an Orlando home. Police arrested a suspect, Shannon Sir Smith Charles, 20, on right.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 23-year-old who mentored Orlando area youth was killed in a shooting over the weekend and his suspected killer was arrested in Alabama, Orlando police announced Monday.

The Orlando Police Department began investigating a shooting Thursday that occurred in the 5000 block of Dockside Drive. The victim, Se’Darius Turner, 23, was found inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He died of his injuries on Friday, police said.

Detectives determined Turner was at home when he and another man, identified as Shannon Sir Smith Charles, 20, got into an argument. Charles shot Turner before leaving Central Florida, detectives said.

Charles was arrested Saturday in Alabama and charged with second-degree murder.

Turner was interviewed in 2020 by News 6 about his work with My Brother’s Keeper, a program designed to help minority youth reach their full potential.

Turner, a Jones High School graduate who grew up in Parramore, said he turned his life around thanks to the My Brother’s Keeper Program. He then became a mentor in the program.

“Losing two of my best friends to gun violence. It’s sad to see,” Turner said in September 2020.

The city of Orlando is planning a memorial for Turner on Thursday. Details have not been announced yet.