Celebrate ‘Owloween’ with Birds of Prey Center in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. – Bird-lovers looking for something to do on Halloween are in luck. The Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland is hosting an “Owloween Skeleton Extravaganza” during the month of October.

Over 50 skeletons will be displayed throughout the center including dinosaurs, cowboys and vultures. There will also be a “skele-scavenger hunt,” with the chance to win a free annual pass.

Katie Warner, the director at the Center for Birds of Prey, said she hopes the event can be a fun way for people to get outside and enjoy the holiday.

“This is a really great opportunity to do something fun for Halloween, learn about birds of prey, and of course everybody’s favorite, we have owls here that you can also view,” Warner said.

The extravaganza and the scavenger hunt are included in General Admission throughout the month, but people who wear their Halloween costumes will get in free on Oct. 31.

“We’re just trying to offer something fun and an opportunity to do something fun, get silly, learn about nature and conservation and enjoy the skeletons,” Warner said.

The center is offering pre-purchase tickets on their website along with digital guidebooks. For more information, click here.