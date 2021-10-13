Kissimmee Police release photos of man’s tattoos in effort to identify body

Tattoos found on an unidentified man's body at the center of death investigation

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Kissimmee Police released photos of a man’s tattoo as part of a death investigation on Wednesday in hopes that someone will be able to help identify him.

Police said that the man is 5 feet 6 inches tall and between 25-35 years old. The two tattoos are on his left arm.

He was found wearing a pair of gray and white Air Jordan sneakers and had an earring in his left ear, detectives said.

The cause of death is still pending.

Police did not say where or when the man’s body was found.

Information on the identity of the man can be shared with the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-847-0176.