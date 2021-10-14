Partly Cloudy icon
Lake County road temporarily closed, officers say

The closure occurred Thursday around 7 p.m.

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

The road is expected to fully reopen to traffic on Friday, March 29.
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Education Avenue from US Highway 27 to Grassy Lane Road in Minneola is temporarily closed due to a hole in the road, according to a tweet from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Repair crews were on scene Thursday night around 7 p.m., officers continued.

Officials will advise drivers when the road is reopened and urge them to take an alternate route in the interim.

