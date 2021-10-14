Police respond to plane crash in Titusville

Officers are responding to a small plane crash in Titusville on Thursday, according to police.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Officers are responding to a small plane crash in Titusville on Thursday, according to police.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Velocity RG crashed near the runway at the Space Coast Regional Airport around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Early reports indicate only the pilot was on the plane, according to FAA.

Officers have not said the condition of the person on board.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.