Man dies after woman flags down Orange County deputy to report shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and killed late Sunday in Orange County, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. at Texas Avenue and West Pine Street near Orlando.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a woman flagged down a deputy at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Central Operations, saying her friend had been shot.

The 29-year-old victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

Sheriff’s officials said preliminary information shows the man was injured near the intersection of Texas Avenue and Pine Street.

An investigation is ongoing.