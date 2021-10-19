Partly Cloudy icon
81º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Florida dominates U.S. News’ list of best places to retire. What cities made the list?

Eight Florida cities made the top ten

Melissa Perez-Carrillo, Digital Intern

Tags: Retirement, Travel, florida
A kayaker paddles off the shore of Peanut Island, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A kayaker paddles off the shore of Peanut Island, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A U.S. News report shows Florida cities were well-represented in U.S. News’ 2021 Best Places to Retire list.

Beaches, warm weather and low tax rates have beckoned retirees to join Florida’s coast over the years, and it shows with eight Florida cities landing on the top ten list.

The rankings were sorted after 150 of the largest metro areas in the country were evaluated using data from the census, FBI and IRS. Retirees needs and expectations are measured using criteria such as happiness, housing affordability, tax rates and health care.

Here’s the top ten list:

  • Sarasota, Florida
  • Naples, Florida
  • Daytona Beach, Florida
  • Melbourne, Florida
  • Lancaster, Florida
  • Tampa, Florida
  • Fort Myers, Florida
  • Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Pensacola, Florida

Notable Florida mentions that didn’t make it on the top ten include Lakeland at No. 12, Orlando at No. 18, Jacksonville at No. 26 and Tallahassee at No. 39.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Melissa Perez-Carrillo joined News 6 in September.

email