Florida dominates U.S. News’ list of best places to retire. What cities made the list?

A U.S. News report shows Florida cities were well-represented in U.S. News’ 2021 Best Places to Retire list.
Beaches, warm weather and low tax rates have beckoned retirees to join Florida’s coast over the years, and it shows with eight Florida cities landing on the top ten list.
The rankings were sorted after 150 of the largest metro areas in the country were evaluated using data from the census, FBI and IRS. Retirees needs and expectations are measured using criteria such as happiness, housing affordability, tax rates and health care.
Here’s the top ten list:
- Sarasota, Florida
- Naples, Florida
- Daytona Beach, Florida
- Melbourne, Florida
- Lancaster, Florida
- Tampa, Florida
- Fort Myers, Florida
- Port St. Lucie, Florida
- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Pensacola, Florida
Notable Florida mentions that didn’t make it on the top ten include Lakeland at No. 12, Orlando at No. 18, Jacksonville at No. 26 and Tallahassee at No. 39.