Florida dominates U.S. News’ list of best places to retire. What cities made the list?

A kayaker paddles off the shore of Peanut Island, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A U.S. News report shows Florida cities were well-represented in U.S. News’ 2021 Best Places to Retire list.

Beaches, warm weather and low tax rates have beckoned retirees to join Florida’s coast over the years, and it shows with eight Florida cities landing on the top ten list.

The rankings were sorted after 150 of the largest metro areas in the country were evaluated using data from the census, FBI and IRS. Retirees needs and expectations are measured using criteria such as happiness, housing affordability, tax rates and health care.

Here’s the top ten list:

Sarasota, Florida

Naples, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida

Melbourne, Florida

Lancaster, Florida

Tampa, Florida

Fort Myers, Florida

Port St. Lucie, Florida

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Pensacola, Florida

Notable Florida mentions that didn’t make it on the top ten include Lakeland at No. 12, Orlando at No. 18, Jacksonville at No. 26 and Tallahassee at No. 39.