Taco Bell giving away free breakfast burritos Thursday

There’s a new fast food breakfast kid in town. Actually, it’s really revitalization of an old one.

Taco Bell is celebrating the fact that 90% of its locations are once again selling breakfast burritos.

Many of them stopped offering breakfast when the pandemic started.

To mark the milestone, the chain is offering free breakfast burritos to customers Thursday morning.

It happens from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. and the promo is limited to one burrito per person.

The give-away also doesn’t apply to delivery services. You’ll have to trek down to your closest Taco Bell and order in person.

