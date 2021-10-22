2021 Lake County Voter Guide: Sample ballots, races, more

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in Lake County will head to the polls in early November to vote in several races including Mount Dora mayor, Mount Dora City Council and Tavares City Council.

A Lady Lake Town Commissioner seat, a seat on Groveland City Council and a seat on Monteverde Town Council will also be on some of the ballots.

[MORE: View sample ballots in Lake County]

According to Lake County, drop boxes for mail-in ballots are available at all 12 early voting locations. Drop boxes will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The deadline to request a mail ballot to be sent is 5 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Below are all the upcoming races in Lake County. Check back the night of Nov. 2 for election results.

Lady Lake Town Commissioner Ward 3

John W. Brinson Jr.

Ed Freeman

Groveland City Council District 2

Mike Radzik

Christopher Walker

Montverde Town Council (Vote for three)

Allan Hartle

James Ley

Paul Ryan

Gary Schindele

Judy S. Smith

Mount Dora Mayor

Catherine T. Hoechst

Crissy Stile

Mount Dora City Council District 1

John Cataldo

Carroll Jaskulski

Tavares City Council Seat 2

Lou Buigas

Sandy Gamble

Tavares City Council Seat 4

Steve Farley

Troy W. Singer

City of Groveland Charter Amendment 1: “Four-Year Terms of Office for Councilmembers and Mayor (Shall the Charter of Groveland be amended to provide for a four-year term of office, for mayor and each councilmember with a one-time interim three-year term of office for councilmembers elected to District 2 and 4 and a one-time interim two-year term of officer for councilmembers elected to Districts 1, 3, and 5?)”

Yes

No

City of Groveland Charter Amendment 2: “Single-member District System with Councilmembers Elected by District Voters (Shall the Charter of Groveland be amended to provide that each of the four district councilmembers shall be elected by district by the voters in that district?)”

Yes

No

Town of Lady Lake Charter Amendment 1: “Qualifications. The days for computing the qualification dates for the Town Commissioner are inaccurate and include the wording “prior to the first primary”, which does not apply to the Town’s electoral process. This has been corrected to the present day general law requirements and allows that general law shall supersede over this section and govern should general law change.”

Yes

No

Town of Lady Lake Charter Amendment 2: “Form of Ballots. This section was amended to remove the words “and mayor” in regard to elections, as the mayor is a position appointed by the Town Commission, and not an elected position.”

Yes

No

Town of Lady Lake Charter Amendment 3: “Elections. This section was amended to remove the words ‘any local or general law to the contrary notwithstanding’ and replace it with ‘unless general law states otherwise and if so, general law shall supersede and govern.’”

