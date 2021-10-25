School mask policies changing throughout Central Florida as transmission declines

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Changes are coming when it comes to school mask policies.

Seminole County’s Medical Director Dr. Todd Husty said with lower levels of transmission and positivity rates, people are making personal decisions when it comes to masks.

Husty is among them. He said he’s been wearing his mask but is now considering whether or not he will continue wearing it, since he’s fully vaccinated after receiving his booster shot.

No doubt it’s a decision on the minds of many, including parents, as the COVID-19 landscape continues to change in schools.

According to Seminole County Public Schools, they will move to make masks optional starting Nov. 1.

For Orange County Public Schools, their universal mask mandate will remain in place until Oct. 30, the district said.

For the school districts in Marion, Osceola and Flagler counties, masks are optional.

And Brevard County Public Schools moved to allow parents to opt their child out of the mask mandate, since the community spread dipped to 50 cases per 100,000.

Husty said when parents are deciding whether or not to mask their children, they should take the setting, the number of people and their own family situation into consideration.

He added while we’re on the edge of herd immunity, it’s still important, “for parents to know that, although the transmission rate is down, the positivity rate is down, that doesn’t mean that people, including kids without immunity, can’t get this. It’s just a lot harder to get.”