Orlando police respond to reported shooting at apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is responding to a reported shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Tuesday.
Officers responded to the Indigo West apartment complex off Raleigh Street near South Kirkman Road around 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
One person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
Details of what led up to the incident is unknown.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.
Orlando Police are at the scene of a reported shooting. It happened at the Indigo West Apartment Homes around 4 a.m. At this point, we know one person was taken the hospital. We’re pressing officers for more information this morning. When we get updates, we’ll update you. pic.twitter.com/x90Le0hwfJ— Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) October 26, 2021