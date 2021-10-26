Orlando police respond to reported shooting at apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is responding to a reported shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Tuesday.

Officers responded to the Indigo West apartment complex off Raleigh Street near South Kirkman Road around 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

One person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Details of what led up to the incident is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.