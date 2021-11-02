Chipotle testing a new chicken recipe

(Gene J. Puskar,Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the sign on a Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh. Federal prosecutors say Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. from 2015 to 2018. The fast food company was charged Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Los Angeles federal court with two counts of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by serving adulterated food. The charges stem from outbreaks of norovirus, which causes diarrhea, at some Chipotle restaurants other than this location. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Chipotle is experimenting with a new chicken recipe for the first time since opening nearly 30 years ago.

The new pollo asado is seasoned with a dry rub of spices, then seared on a grill, and finished with garlic, chili peppers, and fresh-squeezed lime.

[TRENDING: Volusia Co. Deputies search for 2 girls, missing since Halloween |Country duo Dan + Shay cancel Orlando concert |Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

It is being tested at 95 restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio and Sacramento, California.

Ad

Chipotle has been expanding its menu recently.

The fast-food chain now offers riced cauliflower, carne asada and smoked brisket.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.