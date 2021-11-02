Chipotle testing a new chicken recipe

Chipotle is experimenting with a new chicken recipe for the first time since opening nearly 30 years ago.
The new pollo asado is seasoned with a dry rub of spices, then seared on a grill, and finished with garlic, chili peppers, and fresh-squeezed lime.
It is being tested at 95 restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio and Sacramento, California.
Chipotle has been expanding its menu recently.
The fast-food chain now offers riced cauliflower, carne asada and smoked brisket.
