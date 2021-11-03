Video shows Orlando firefighters responding to heavy flames Tuesday night

ORLANDO, Fla. – Several fire units responded to heavy flames that broke out at an Orlando home Tuesday night, according to fire officials.
The incident occurred on Willie Mays Parkway around 9:50 p.m.
Three engines, two towers, one rescue, a heavy rescue and two district chiefs responded to the scene, Orlando fire officials said.
No injuries were reported.
The fire cause is still under investigation.
A tweet from the Orlando Fire Department shows photos and video from the incident.
Fire cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/ysASlCFK8q— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) November 3, 2021