Video shows Orlando firefighters responding to heavy flames Tuesday night

Fire cause still under investigation

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Orlando firefighters responded to the house fire Tuesday night.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Several fire units responded to heavy flames that broke out at an Orlando home Tuesday night, according to fire officials.

The incident occurred on Willie Mays Parkway around 9:50 p.m.

Three engines, two towers, one rescue, a heavy rescue and two district chiefs responded to the scene, Orlando fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire cause is still under investigation.

A tweet from the Orlando Fire Department shows photos and video from the incident.

