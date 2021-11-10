‘Cliff-like drop offs:’ Flagler County officials warn beachgoers

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – While Flagler County beaches are open, beach access through some county parks have been closed.

In a news release Wednesday from county Public Information Officer Julie Murphy, officials said erosion caused by recent storm have made walkover points more dangerous for beachgoers.

“There is a large amount of erosion at the dune lines that could make entering or exiting the beach more difficult than normal,” said Parks and Recreation Supervisor Craig Lenniger.

Lenniger said beachgoers should exercise caution when visiting any Flagler County beaches.

“We want to reiterate the importance of using caution,” he said. “Last week’s storm took a toll on the beach. There are a lot of areas with cliff-like drop offs.”

Bay Drive Park and Jungle Hut Park are both currently without access to the beach until further notice. All other parks have full access to the beach.