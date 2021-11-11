2 killed, 1 seriously injured in single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Brevard, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were killed and one was seriously injured Thursday morning in a crash on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the three people were in a Dodge Charger traveling north on I-95 at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree just after 1:30 a.m.

The FHP said the driver, a 23-year-old Orlando man, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

One of the passengers has been identified as a 23-year-old Orlando man, and troopers are still working to identify the other victim.

Troopers said charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.