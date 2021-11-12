Volusia man facing charges in dog stabbing

A dog is recovering from a knife wound after Volusia County deputies say it was stabbed by its owner, who later threatened suicide.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A dog is recovering from a knife wound after Volusia County deputies say it was stabbed by its owner, who later threatened suicide.

Deputies say Ormond Beach police encountered the 36-year-old owner in the parking lot of a Hampton Inn Thursday after text messages were sent to a crisis intervention hotline.

After a brief standoff, the man was taken into protective custody under Florida’s Baker Act.

That’s when he apparently told the police about the dog.

Volusia County deputies went to the owner’s home in DeLand and found the black Labrador mix named Midnight. The dog was friendly and walking despite the wound.

During an evaluation, crews found her lung was injured. She’s undergoing treatment right now. The owner is facing animal cruelty charges.

[TRENDING: Winter, star of ‘Dolphin Tale’ movies, dies during treatment | Disney executives are already making the move to Florida from California | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]