New Smyrna Beach police help residents crack down on porch pirates

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Tis’ the season for police to get an increase in porch pirate cases. Local law enforcement says each year, the reports of package thefts are increasingly going up during the holiday season.

New Smyrna Beach police are letting their residents get their packages delivered to the department this year to defend against burglars. Last year, the department saw a 21% increase in burglaries from summer months to October through December.

Deputy Chief Eric Feldman said this year, they’re ramping up security for residents by allowing packages to be delivered to the department through December 17. The packages are then put in a secure place until pickup.

“We ask that within delivery, you come no more than three days later to come pick up your package. You’ll need to show your identification and some government issued I.D. Show us an order receipt,” he said.

Some residents have used it already.

The National Retail Federation forecasts Americans will spend as much as $860 billion on holiday shopping this year. That’s an all-time high, meaning there will be more online shopping and deliveries.

Feldman said there’s other things you can do to keep your packages safe, too.

“Have your neighbor come over and pick it up, make some sort of delivery arrangements where you’re going to be home or have them put it in the back of your house so that you’re not victimized,” he said.