Week 11 edition of the No Huddle with Ian Williams

Jamie Seh, Sports Director

sports, local sports

ORLANDO, Fla. – Week 11 of the NFL season is here and so is former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Ian Williams.

Every Friday, the Lyman High School graduate shares his expertise in all things NFL with “The No Huddle.”

After rare back-to-back losses, has a “Super Bowl hangover” hit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Has Miami’s defense finally put the NFL on notice?

Is Sunday the right time for the Jacksonville Jaguars to pull the upset of the San Francisco 49ers?

Those topics and more get addressed in the Week 11 edition of “The No Huddle.”

