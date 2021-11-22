Orange County offers free COVID-19 vaccination events before Thanksgiving

It’s Thanksgiving week and many people might have time off work and children have time off school, so Orange County is offering several COVID-19 vaccination events around the area.
The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is offering Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last at each event.
County officials said for children 12 to 17, only the Pfizer vaccine will be available, and those in that age group must have a parent or legal guardian present during the vaccination and complete a consent form.
Flu shots will also be offered at most of the events. See notation below.
The following events are taking place this week around Orlando.
Monday, November 22, 2021 – Orlando City Hall
400 S. Orange Avenue, Orlando, 32801
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Monday, November 22, 2021 – Colonialtown Neighborhood Center
1517 Lake Highland Drive, Orlando 32803
3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center
1723 Bruton Blvd., Orlando, 32805
3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – Consulado de Mexico en Orlando
2550 Technology Drive, Orlando 32703
9 a.m. to noon
Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – McDonald’s
451 S. Goldenrod Road, Orlando 32722
2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
No flu shots available at this event.