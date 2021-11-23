Hearing set to reconsider bond for former NFL player Zac Stacy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A hearing to reconsider the bond amount for former NFL player Zac Stacy is set for 10 a.m. on Wednesday in an Orange County courtroom, according to online records.

Stacy is facing aggravated battery and criminal mischief charges. He is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend, records show. Investigators said the incident was captured on surveillance video in the victim’s Oakland home on Nov. 13.

The former NFL running back was arrested Thursday. He bonded out of jail Saturday.

His bond was originally set at $10,150 and he was also ordered to stay away from the victim and surrender his passport, records show.

Court records show the judge will allow victim testimony during the bond hearing on Wednesday.

The Harbor House of Central Florida said anyone living in fear of domestic violence can call or text an advocate at 407-886-2856.