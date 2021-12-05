Police investigate after man fatally shot in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – ORLANDO, Fla. -- A man was fatally shot in Saturday night in Orlando, according to police.

Orlando Police arrived to the 1400 block area of Mercy Drive just before 8 p.m. on a report of a shooting, where an unidentified male was found with gunshot injuries. Police say the man was brought to a hospital, and pronounced deceased.

Police believe there is no threat to the community and are investigating this as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case #2021-00409033.