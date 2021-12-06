Orlando leaders approve plan for potential renovation to historic Maxey-Crooms House

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando home with a lot of history could be getting a major facelift.

On Monday, the Orlando City Commission voted to approve part of the budget for the Maxey-Crooms house on West Anderson Street in Parramore. They approved a deal to apply for a state grant of $1 million.

The house is named after Woodford James Maxey and was built nearly a century ago in 1924, according to the city’s website. Maxey was a prominent African American and the first Black mail carrier in Orlando.

“The significance of the home is it represents the prosperity and persistence of the African American community during that time period,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. “(It) represents the fact that we had affluent African Americans who lived very close to downtown.”

Commissioners also approved spending $250,.000 of matching funds to help fix up the house if the city receives the grant.

The city declared the home a local historic landmark in 1989.

Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill said this home should also be an inspiration for kids.

”As we continue to revitalize that area, they can take pride in knowing where they come from and many of the folks that helped build Parramore,” Hill said.

She said preserving homes like this one is vital.

“It’s good to go forward, but it’s also great to make sure that we preserve the rich history of Parramore,” Hill said.