FWC identifies man found dead after canoe capsized in Banana River

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released the identity of a man who died after his canoe capsized along the Banana River Sunday.

FWC said a dive team found Alain Charles, 34, of Pompano Beach, dead on Tuesday.

Charles was one of seven people who had to be rescued when their canoes capsized on the river, north of Port Canaveral on Sunday.

The FWC said the two canoes began to take on water after the seven boarded the boats and then fell over, dumping everyone into the river.

Four in the first canoe were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard. The other three from the second canoe were hanging onto the side of their vessel, but when a Good Samaritan came to assist, only two of the three were there.

The Coast Guard, the FWC and Brevard County authorities searched for Charles through Monday night before suspending the search.