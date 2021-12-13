1 missing after 2 canoes capsize in Banana River near Port Canaveral

BANANA RIVER – Authorities on Monday continue to search for a missing canoer who vanished in the Banana River after clinging to the capsized vessel, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

Wildlife officials said seven people were working on an anchored vessel Sunday in the Banana River, north of Port Canaveral.

[TRENDING: Couple nearly speeds into crowd at Christmas parade in Winter Garden, police say | Omicron variant detected in Altamonte Springs sewer area | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Four of the seven boarded one canoe and the other three got into a separate canoe, officials said.

Both canoes took on water and capsized, dumping all seven into the river, the FWC said.

All four aboard the first canoe swam to an anchored sail boat and were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard, according to authorities.

The other three were hanging onto the side of their canoe, but when a Good Samaritan came to assist only two of the three were found, wildlife officials said.

The FWC, the U.S. Coast Guard and Brevard County authorities continue to search for the missing person.