74º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Seminole County purchases Deer Run Golf Course, Wekiva Golf Club for $13.7M

Purchase approved at Tuesday meeting.

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Seminole County, Parks, Wekiva Golf Club
Seminole County plans to turn the Deer Run property into a public park. (WKMG)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Board of Commissioners purchased the Deer Run Golf Course property and the Wekiva Golf Club for around $13.7 million at a Tuesday meeting, according to county officials.

The purchase, totaling $13,775,000, was finalized Tuesday following the board’s initial approval at a Nov. 9 meeting.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

A news release shows Wekiva Golf Club will continue operating as a golf course during the transition and the former Deer Run Golf Course property will be “converted to a passive park over time,” featuring a clubhouse building.

County officials said Seminole County, alongside Down to Earth Golf LLC, will deal with maintenance issues as they crop up.

In October, 67.3% of residents also voted in favor of the creation of a Municipal Services Benefit Unit for the property, according to the county. The unit’s contributions will amount to around $2.3 million over 15 annual installments to be collected in property tax starting 2022.

Public meeting to discuss planned improvements for each property will start in the spring of 2022.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email