Seminole County purchases Deer Run Golf Course, Wekiva Golf Club for $13.7M

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Board of Commissioners purchased the Deer Run Golf Course property and the Wekiva Golf Club for around $13.7 million at a Tuesday meeting, according to county officials.

The purchase, totaling $13,775,000, was finalized Tuesday following the board’s initial approval at a Nov. 9 meeting.

A news release shows Wekiva Golf Club will continue operating as a golf course during the transition and the former Deer Run Golf Course property will be “converted to a passive park over time,” featuring a clubhouse building.

County officials said Seminole County, alongside Down to Earth Golf LLC, will deal with maintenance issues as they crop up.

In October, 67.3% of residents also voted in favor of the creation of a Municipal Services Benefit Unit for the property, according to the county. The unit’s contributions will amount to around $2.3 million over 15 annual installments to be collected in property tax starting 2022.

Public meeting to discuss planned improvements for each property will start in the spring of 2022.