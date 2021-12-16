Orlando International Airport’s new terminal close to completion, officials say

A rendering of the domestic arrivals area at Terminal C at Orlando International Airport.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando International Airport is close to finishing its newest terminal, officials said Thursday.

Terminal C at the airport has reached the 87% percent completion threshold, said CEO Phil Brown during a meeting of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

Phase 1 of the new terminal will add 15 gates, able to accommodate 20 aircraft, including jumbo and super jumbo jets. JetBlue will be one of the airlines to use the new terminal. The airport is still in talks to figure out what other airlines will use the new facility.

The terminal will also have a new baggage claim system, a new TSA checkpoint, green space, shops, and restaurants. It will also act as a hub for rail transportation, including the new Brightline rail system currently under construction, linking Orlando to Miami and potentially Tampa.

Brown also outlined the next steps toward completion of the terminal, with a new projected opening date of July 2022.

The terminal was originally projected for a 2021 completion, but officials say a number of factors led to a change in date, including the pandemic.