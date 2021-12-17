Person detained after man shot, killed in Orlando’s Rosemont neighborhood, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Orlando’s Rosemont neighborhood on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said around 2:07 p.m. officers responded to the 4700 block of Langdale Drive and found a man who had been shot.

Officers tried to help the man and he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One person has been detained, according to investigators. They have not yet said whether that person played a role in the deadly shooting.

This is a developing story. News 6 will update this story as more information becomes available.