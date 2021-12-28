2 injured in Orange County mobile home fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County firefighters are working to figure out what sparked a fire at a mobile home, sending two people to the hospital.

The Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the fire on Canoga Drive near Interstate 4 and John Young Parkway Monday night.

Crews arrived to find the mobile home 20% involved by flames.

Two people were injured. One was found with burns and another suffered from smoke inhalation, according to rescuers.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.