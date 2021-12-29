Man shot by officers at MetroWest apartment complex, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are now investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Wednesday.

Officers said they received multiple 911 calls around 1 a.m. Wednesday about a suspicious armed man who was walking around and knocking on residents’ windows at the Vista Verde Apartments in the 1300 block of Hiawassee Road.

When officers arrived to the scene, the man took off running with a gun. Police said the man then jumped in the passenger seat of a car with the driver inside.

When officers tried to apprehend the man, they fired at him.

“They caught up to him as they saw him get into somebody’s vehicle, somebody was driving into the parking lot, he jumped into the passenger side of that vehicle. Officers approached him and at that point, they saw a firearm. Officers fired multiple rounds at the suspect, striking the suspect to protect the civilian that was still in the vehicle,” Deputy Chief Eric Smith said.

The suspect was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to officers.

“At this time the suspect is in stable condition. He’s at ORMC receiving treatment, and this is just an unfortunate incident but it’s one that we responded to in order to protect our citizens,” Smith said.

Smith said five officers were involved in the shooting are now on temporary paid administrative leave which is standard procedure.

Police said the suspect is in his 30s, but his name has not been released and he’s expected to face several charges.