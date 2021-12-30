Pick your own strawberries at farms across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Winter weather in Florida is so enjoyable, it’s a shame to spend it inside.

So why not head out to a local farm and pick your own produce.

[TRENDING: Deputy shoots tiger at Florida zoo after animal attacks man, investigators say | Look back at the top Central Florida, national stories from 2021 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

It’s currently strawberry picking season and farms all around Central Florida are offering up u-pick strawberries to make for a perfect day in the Sunshine State.

Ad

Seminole County

Pappy’s Patch U-Pick Strawberries

Visit Pappy’s in Oviedo where strawberries are available to pick at $3.50 per pound from December to April, according to the patch’s Facebook page.

The patch doesn’t have set hours, but posts updates on social media about two days in advance to share when it will be open for business. It’s never open on Mondays.

Click here for directions and contact information.

Orange County

Bekemeyer Family Farm

Since 1920, the Bekemeyer Family Farm in Winter Garden has worked to maintain the citrus grove and farm. According to the farm’s Facebook page, its fourth generation is now coming to age, and the farm now offers U-pick strawberries, blueberries and peaches.

You can also fill your own bag of oranges when they’re available, the farm’s Facebook page shows. If you’re not looking to pick your own goodies but still want farm fresh produce, you can stop by during business hours to grab some pre-picked fruits and veggies at its air-conditioned farm stand.

Ad

Click here for directions and contact information.

Lake County

Oak Haven Farms & Winery

Oak Haven Farms & Winery in Sorrento has been serving up strawberries since 1996. Its 2022 picking season is in full swing.

Not only are there strawberries to be picked, but the farm also has a country kitchen offering up hot dogs, drinks, strawberry shortcakes and strawberry sundaes, along with its own local Florida wine, jams, jellies, honey and other specialty items, according to its website.

The farm suggests calling ahead or visiting its Facebook page before leaving home to make sure there are strawberries to be picked.

Click here for more information.

Southern Hill Farms

While it’s known for its sunflowers and blueberries, Southern Hill Farms in Clermont is now offering u-pick strawberries too.

Ad

While there to pick the sweet red berries, you can also take part in sunflower picking, purchase sweet bakery treats, play around in the kid zone, enjoy food trucks and more, according to its Facebook page.

Check its website or Facebook page for days and hours that it’s open.

Atwood Family Farms

Atwood Family Farms in Eustis is open and ready for you to come pick its strawberries for $4.95 a pound.

There are also sunflower fields you can stroll through as you look for the best ones to pick.

Visit its Facebook page for updated hours for picking.

Click here for more information.

Osceola County

Mick Farms

Ad

Mick Farms in St. Cloud offers u-pick strawberries during the season.

Its website describes it as “A first generation, small family farm raising their kids & crops in the Sunshine state.”

Mick Farms’ Facebook page offers the days and times it’s open for strawberry picking at $3.50 a pound.

Sumter County

Back Road Berries

This Sumter County spot is just what it sounds like: a hidden gem down a back road in Oxford with berries of all kind.

The farm offers both U-pick and already picked strawberries, blueberries and thornless blackberries and has everything you need to fill your bucket once you get there. The farm’s owners update Back Road’s Facebook page regularly, so you can plan your trip accordingly. Once you’ve worked up an appetite from all your hard work, you can enjoy some homemade pie or cobbler made fresh from berries on the farm.

Ad

Click here for directions and contact information.