Roads near Lantern Park in South Daytona closed as crews battle fire

Police say fire is along Reed Canal Road

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Fire crews are working a fire along Reed Canal Road. (South Daytona Police Department.)

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. – Officials have closed roads near Lantern Park in South Daytona as crews battle a fire, according to the police department.

The South Daytona Police Department said the fire is along Reed Canal Road.

City officials said roads in the area are closed at this time.

Details of the fire have not been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

