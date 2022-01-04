Service to honor Indian Harbour Beach police officer who died in motorcycle crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A service will be held Tuesday to remember an Indian Harbour Beach police officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash.

Madison Merritt, 24, died last week in a crash on Pineda Causeway while she was off-duty. The Florida Highway Patrol said Merritt was with a group of bikers when she struck a concrete wall. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A viewing will be held at noon at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Indialantic, with a service to follow.

Merritt will be laid to rest at the Florida Memorial Garden Cemetery in Rockledge.

‘’If I had just one more time to speak to her, I would tell her that she’ll never be forgotten,’’ said Merritt’s friend, Racheal Field. ‘’We loved her and we will always love her forever.”

Field said Merritt loved riding as much as police said she loved serving the public.

‘’It was her way to sort of escape and unwind from the hardships of being an officer,’’ Field said.

Merritt graduated from the Eastern Florida State College police academy and, earlier, from Merritt Island High School.