Crash closes northbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando police say

Lines pained on the center of a road.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A portion of Orange Blossom Trail is currently shut down as officers respond to a crash, Orlando police said in a tweet Wednesday night.

According to the department, all northbound lanes on Orange Blossom Trail between Washington and Robinson streets are closed.

Police said traffic is being rerouted onto Washington Street. They urge drivers to seek alternate routes.

No other information is available. Check back here for updates.