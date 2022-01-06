Crash closes northbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A portion of Orange Blossom Trail is currently shut down as officers respond to a crash, Orlando police said in a tweet Wednesday night.
According to the department, all northbound lanes on Orange Blossom Trail between Washington and Robinson streets are closed.
Police said traffic is being rerouted onto Washington Street. They urge drivers to seek alternate routes.
No other information is available. Check back here for updates.
⚠️Crash Alert⚠️ Drivers, please seek alternate routes, as we currently work a vehicle accident on Orange Blossom Trail. All northbound lanes are closed on Orange Blossom Trail between Washington St. and Robinson St. Traffic is being rerouted onto Washington St. pic.twitter.com/m78Oy6uRyv— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 5, 2022