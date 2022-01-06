69º

Crash closes northbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando police say

Lanes between Washington, Robinson streets shut down on Wednesday night

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A portion of Orange Blossom Trail is currently shut down as officers respond to a crash, Orlando police said in a tweet Wednesday night.

According to the department, all northbound lanes on Orange Blossom Trail between Washington and Robinson streets are closed.

Police said traffic is being rerouted onto Washington Street. They urge drivers to seek alternate routes.

No other information is available. Check back here for updates.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

