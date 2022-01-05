76º

Man shot, injured in Parramore shooting, Orlando police say

The investigation is ongoing

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and injured Wednesday afternoon in Orlando, according to the police department.

Orlando police said the incident occurred around 12:27 p.m. near the intersection of Ossie Street and Parramore Avenue.

The man was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and is in stable continue, officers said.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

