$5,000 reward offered for information on Orlando shooting that killed 22-year-old

Orlando police say shooting occurred Dec. 4

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Xavier Lewis, 22, was shot and killed on Dec. 4 (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for anyone with information on a fatal shooting that occurred in December 2021, Orlando police said.

Xavier Lewis Jr., 22, was shot and killed on Dec. 4 at the Mercy Market, 1430 Mercy Drive, according to a tweet from the police department.

Police released a photo of Lewis, seen above, on Monday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

