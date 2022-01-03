$5,000 reward offered for information on Orlando shooting that killed 22-year-old

ORLANDO, Fla. – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for anyone with information on a fatal shooting that occurred in December 2021, Orlando police said.

Xavier Lewis Jr., 22, was shot and killed on Dec. 4 at the Mercy Market, 1430 Mercy Drive, according to a tweet from the police department.

[TRENDING: Cooler weather comes to Central Florida | WATCH: Snow falls in Florida. Yes, you read that correctly | How will pandemic end? Omicron clouds forecasts for endgame | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Police released a photo of Lewis, seen above, on Monday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.