$5,000 reward offered for information on Orlando shooting that killed 22-year-old

ORLANDO, Fla. – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for anyone with information on a fatal shooting that occurred in December 2021, Orlando police said.
Xavier Lewis Jr., 22, was shot and killed on Dec. 4 at the Mercy Market, 1430 Mercy Drive, according to a tweet from the police department.
Police released a photo of Lewis, seen above, on Monday.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.
WE NEED YOUR HELP: We are asking for your help in the murder of 22-year-old, Xavier Lewis Jr., who was shot at the Mercy Market on Saturday, Dec. 4th. If you have any info, call us 321-235-5300 or @CrimelineFL— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 3, 2022
at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $5000 could be yours. pic.twitter.com/Q4p6iYJGd7