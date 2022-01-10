Temps to drop to the 40s this week in Central Florida

Lows will be in the 40s and 50s this week in Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of Central Florida will see clearing by early Monday evening.

Temperatures will drop to the low 40s in northern counties of Central Florida to the mid-50s near Orlando.

Near the coast expect temperatures to drop to the upper 50s.

Tuesday we’ll be off to a chilly and windy start, it stays that way as highs reach the 60s.

The cool pattern lingers, but it will be a few degrees warmer in the low 70s for Wednesday.

Central Floridians should expect cool air flows keeping highs just a few degrees below the average of 72 degrees on Thursday. This continues into the weekend as another cold front approaches bringing a slight chance for a few showers late Saturday into early Sunday.

A big dip in temperatures isn’t expected, highs will stay below average in the 70s to the low 70s.

Central Florida will not be near record lows this week, record lows for this week are in the 20s. Lows will be in the high 40s this week.

Beach and boating conditions remain hazardous for the next few days in Central Florida. (WKMG)

Beach and boating conditions remain hazardous for the next few days as strong winds build seas 6-9 feet and conditions along the Intracoastal will be rough as well.

The rip current risk remains moderate.