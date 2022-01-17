Here are some Central Florida animal shelters you can donate to for #BettyWhiteChallenge

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fans mourned Betty White when she passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday.
The iconic actress still captured the hearts of many all these years later.
People were so excited to help White celebrate her 100th birthday, and then it was taken away from them with her death.
But the internet didn’t let up. Fans came up with the #BettyWhiteChallenge to keep the actress’ legacy going and to support her love for animals.
The challenge calls for people to donate money to an animal shelter on Jan. 17 in honor of White’s birthday.
Here are some Central Florida animal shelters that could benefit from your donations.
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
Southeast Volusia Humane Society
Seminole County Animal Services
Humane Society of Marion County
Brevard County Animal Services
Lovey Loaves Special Needs Rescue and Sanctuary