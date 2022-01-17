Here are some Central Florida animal shelters you can donate to for #BettyWhiteChallenge

A man walks a dog past a new mural of the late actress Betty White by artist Corie Mattie, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mattie added a QR code to the mural so people walking by can donate to the local shelter Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue in honor of White, an animal welfare advocate. White died Dec. 31, 2021, at age 99. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fans mourned Betty White when she passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday.

The iconic actress still captured the hearts of many all these years later.

People were so excited to help White celebrate her 100th birthday, and then it was taken away from them with her death.

But the internet didn’t let up. Fans came up with the #BettyWhiteChallenge to keep the actress’ legacy going and to support her love for animals.

The challenge calls for people to donate money to an animal shelter on Jan. 17 in honor of White’s birthday.

Here are some Central Florida animal shelters that could benefit from your donations.

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Orange County Animal Services

Pet Rescue by Judy

Flagler Humane Society

Halifax Humane Society

West Volusia Humane Society

Southeast Volusia Humane Society

Seminole County Animal Services

TEARS of Seminole County

Lake County Animal Services

Humane Society of Lake County

Marion County Animal Services

Humane Society of Marion County

SPCA of Marion County

Sumter County Animal Services

Osceola Animal Services

SPCA of Brevard

Brevard Humane Society

Brevard County Animal Services

Lovey Loaves Special Needs Rescue and Sanctuary

Florida Little Dog Rescue