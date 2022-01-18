Jaguars player flips off officer before high-speed pursuit, affidavit shows

TAVARES, Fla. – A Jacksonville Jaguars player flipped off a police officer who attempted to pull him over, according to the Fruitland Park Police Department.

Police said 31-year-old Lerentee McCray, a defensive end for the Jaguars, was going 88 mph south on State Road 25 near County Road 25A when an officer tried to pull him over.

According to an arrest affidavit, the department said McCray’s arm was out the window “displaying an expletive hand gesture using (his) middle finger” toward the officer before speeding off. Authorities said two officers reached speeds up to 100 mph with lights activated “before terminating the attempted traffic stop.”

Police said the vehicle McCray was driving was seen swerving at a high speed.

Later on, police were notified by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office the vehicle they were pursuing was stopped in another traffic stop by the Tavares Police Department. According to the affidavit, Tavares police said McCray appeared to have “an altered mental health status” and he was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

When a Fruitland police officer arrived to the hospital, she told McCray what charges he was facing and he responded with, “Oh that was you? My bad,” according to the affidavit.

McCray faces a charge of fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement. He is currently booked in Lake County jail.