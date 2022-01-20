77º

Firefighters respond to smoke, flames at unoccupied wooden house in Orange County

Incident occurred on Segovia Street

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Fire
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews responded to an unoccupied wooden house fire Thursday afternoon, Orange County Fire Rescue said

Firefighters said they saw smoke erupting from a roof at the 7000 block of Segovia St. in Orange County.

According to fire officials, the flames have since been knocked down.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

