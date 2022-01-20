77º

Local News

Forest officials issue warning for Osceola County drivers in wake of prescribed burn smoke

Drivers in area of N. Nova Road should use caution

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Forest Service officials issued a smoke warning for drivers in Osceola County on Thursday afternoon.

The FFS officials said they urge drivers in the area of N. Nova Road to exercise caution due to potential smoke from a prescribed burn.

They said the smoke could potentially cloud the view of the highway.

