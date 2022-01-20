Forest officials issue warning for Osceola County drivers in wake of prescribed burn smoke

Lines pained on the center of a road.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Forest Service officials issued a smoke warning for drivers in Osceola County on Thursday afternoon.

The FFS officials said they urge drivers in the area of N. Nova Road to exercise caution due to potential smoke from a prescribed burn.

They said the smoke could potentially cloud the view of the highway.