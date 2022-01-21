Heavy law enforcement presence near Bushnell as Sumter deputies, FHP search for 3 men

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for three men near Bushnell, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said there is heavy law enforcement presence in the area of County Road 625 and County Road 476 as of 3:20 p.m. Friday.

Deputies said they are searching for three Black men. One of the men is described as having no shirt or shoes on and another may be wearing blue sweatpants and a white t-shirt. All three have short hair, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said its helicopter is active and being used to search for the men and they are being assisted by Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials are asking anyone in the area who may see someone matching the description to not approach and to call the sheriff’s office at 352-793-2621 or 911.