Crash into tree kills 3, portions of I-75 shut down for hours in Sumter, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Three people died in a fatal crash of a pickup truck that carried six in Sumter County early Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

As the truck was headed north on I-75 south of State Road 44, troopers said the driver failed to make a curve in the wet, foggy conditions present there, leaving the roadway and striking a tree with the vehicle at 4:17 a.m.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The crash caused the pickup truck to erupt in flames, according to a news release, and troopers said the driver and two passengers suffered fatal injuries.

Those that died from the crash include a Dunnellon man, 22, an Ocala woman, 20, and a third person whose details were not given in the report.

Portions of I-75 in the area were closed until 9:50 a.m., and the remaining three passengers suffered serious injuries, according to the FHP.

Ad

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.