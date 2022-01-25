Brevard medic investigated for remark to shooting victim resigns amid discovery of falsified information

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A medic with Brevard County Fire Rescue has resigned following an investigation into remarks he was accused of making to the victim of a shooting.

However, according to Don Walker, communications director for Brevard County Emergency Management, the paramedic’s resignation does not stem from alleged remarks but rather the discovery of false information the medic’s work application.

[TRENDING: National Florida Day: Learn more about the Sunshine State with this quiz | Stealth omicron: What is it and where is it spreading? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“His resignation actually stems from misinformation provided to us on his application and related to his previous employment, which came to light during the course of our investigation,” Walker said.

Walker did not provide details about the false information.

The investigation into the medic, who was never named, began in November when County Commissioner Bryan Lober referenced it during a commission meeting. Lober said annual training for BCFR personnel in workplace culture may be warranted as a way to help prevent future such incidents from occurring, News 6 partner Florida Today reported

According to accounts from Lober, the shooting victim was shot in the leg by a Brevard County sheriff’s deputy during a confrontation. While being transported to the hospital, a BCFR fire medic treating the shooting victim implied to the person, who is white, that the injuries might have been more severe if the person was Black.

Ad

The accusations against this medic came closely after pictures began circulating of a BCFR firefighter, Jake Johnson, seen wearing blackface at a costume party. The results of the investigation into Johnson are not yet available, according to Walker.

As of Nov. 15, Johnson had been on “light duty” at Brevard Fire Rescue Station 63 in Indialantic.