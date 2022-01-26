Florida Oath Keepers will go to trial in April for Capitol riot charges

FILE - In this April 2, 2021, file photo, the U.S. Capitol is seen behind security fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Far right extremist groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are planning to attend a rally in September at the U.S. Capitol that is designed to demand justice for the hundreds of people who have been charged in connection with Januarys insurrection, according to three people familiar with intelligence gathered by federal officials. As a result, U.S. Capitol Police have been discussing in recent weeks whether the large perimeter fence that was erected outside of the Capitol after Januarys riot will need to be put back up, the people said. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three Central Florida members of the Oath Keepers group will still go to trial in April for their alleged roles in the Capitol Hill riot, according to federal court documents, despite a new indictment being handed down.

Connie Meggs, of Dunnellon, William Isaacs, of Kissimmee, and James Beeks, of Orlando, are set to go to trial on April 19.

[TRENDING: Raising Cane’s plans to open at least 12 stores in Central Florida | Man reels in body while fishing in Florida lake | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Meggs, Isaacs and Beeks were asked to enter a plea to a superseding indictment in court Tuesday, which charged the national leader of the Oath Keepers group, Stewart Rhodes, Florida leader Kelly Meggs and associate Kenneth Harrelson with seditious conspiracy.

Meggs, Isaacs and Beeks were charged with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, conspiracy to prevent and officer from discharging their duties, aiding and abetting to destroy government property and entering and remaining inside a restricted building.

Meggs and Isaacs pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday, while Beeks remained silent and did not enter a plea, according to court records.

FBI investigators said this photo showing an exposed ear on Jan. 6 helped link them to James Beeks of Orlando. (Courtesy: FBI) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The judge severed their case from the seditious conspiracy case, and he scheduled jury selection to begin on April 19.

Ad

Twenty-six Central Florida residents faced charges in connection with the Capitol Hill riot.