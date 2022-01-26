Woman tried to buy child for $500,000 at Walmart in Texas, police say

It’s a scary story for parents.

A woman allegedly tried to buy a baby from a Walmart shopper in Texas.

Police say Rebecca Taylor approached another woman earlier this month at a Walmart self-checkout aisle and told her she wanted to buy her baby.

The 49-year-old allegedly offered the woman $250,000, but the mother obviously refused, according to authorities.

The mother of the child waited for Taylor to leave the store before exiting herself. Then, she says Taylor confronted her in the parking lot and raised her offer to $500,000, officials said.

Taylor allegedly also threatened the woman, saying if she wouldn’t sell the child, she would take him anyway, according to police.

Taylor then left the parking lot, and police arrested her several days later.

Taylor is facing charges related to the sale or purchase of a child. She could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail.