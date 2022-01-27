Meat Loaf tribute weekend: Enzian theatergoers will do anything for love of late actor, rockstar

Rock star Meat Loaf has appeared in more than 50 movies and television shows, most notably in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" (pictured), "Leap of Faith," "Fight Club" and "Spice World."

MAITLAND, Fla. – Hot patootie, bless his soul.

Meat Loaf fans will be able to see paradise by the silver screen light at the Enzian Theater in Maitland on Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 5.

That’s when the local arthouse cinema will host a viewing of “Fight Club” and “Rocky Horror Picture Show” in honor of the rock superstar, who died earlier this month at 74.

Inspired by the novel from Chuck Palahniuk and the mind of David Fincher, “Fight Club” follows two men, played by Edward Norton and Brad Pitt, as they form an underground club for fellow men, such as Meat Loaf’s Robert Paulson, fed up with their monotonous lives. The men soon must deal with the fallout of the club as “group crasher” Marla, played by Helena Bonham Carter, enters the picture.

“Rocky Horror Picture Show” is a cult classic following sweethearts Brad and Janet as they journey through the eerie, musical mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist played by Tim Curry. The couple meet a crazy cast of characters, including Meat Loaf’s “rocking biker,” that eventually lead them to the scientist’s latest creation: Rocky.

Tickets for the 8:30 p.m. showing of “Fight Club” on Friday, Feb. 4 can be purchased here while tickets for the 9:30 p.m. showing of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Saturday, Feb. 5 can be purchased here.