Marion deputies search for missing 13-year-old girl

Isabella Jean Bowles, 13, who was last seen Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, Marion deputies said.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a missing teenage girl who was last seen Thursday morning.

Isabella Jean Bowles, 13, of Dunnellon, was seen wearing a rainbow-striped long sleeve shirt and blue jeans as she left her home to go to a bus stop, deputies said.

Bowles was not on the bus when her mother tried to pick her up that evening, and it was later determined that she never went to school that day, according to a news release.

Deputies said Bowles may be in the company of her biological mother, 31-year-old Ashley Holmes (pictured below).

Bowles was described as a white girl, 5 foot 3 inches tall and 100 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information about Bowles’ whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.