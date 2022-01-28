64º

Orange County deputies search for man behind stabbing near Greyhound bus station

Victim suffered minor injuries, records show

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

File photo of an Orange County Sheriff's Office cruiser (WKMG)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fight Thursday night near Orlando’s Greyhound bus station on John Young Parkway ended with one man stabbed and another on the run, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the attack around 11:57 p.m. and found the 33-year-old victim suffering minor injuries, records show.

Investigators said the 30-year-old responsible for the stabbing had already run from the scene. No name for the suspect was provided.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK, according to a news release.

