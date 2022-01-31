Cocoa police officer dies of COVID complications, department says

COCOA, Fla. – A member of the Cocoa Police Department died over the weekend of complications from COVID-19, according to police.

The department said Steven J. Murdick, a code enforcement officer and a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, died Saturday following a monthlong battle.

[TRENDING: Leaders condemn anti-Semitic behavior from demonstrators in Orange County | Elon Musk offers UCF student $5K to take down his Twitter account | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Police said Murdick joined the department in March 2016 but before joining the police department, he served for more than 26 years in the Coast Guard. The department said in a Facebook post he was recently named their employee of the second quarter of 2021.

“Steve had a heart for service and was very dedicated to doing his job and doing it well,” Chief Evander Collier IV said in the post. “He was extremely popular and loved by many. He will be missed greatly.”

A funeral service will be held in Titusville Wednesday evening and in Mims Thursday.