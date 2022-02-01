Two concerts in Viera Rock Fest open this weekend for the first time

People raise their hands at an outdoor concert.

VIERA, Fla. – This is the first year the Viera Rock Fest will take place this weekend at the USSSA Space Coast Complex in Viera, Florida.

There will be two concerts on two separate nights, but both will be at the same outdoor facility.

[TRENDING: Here are 33 vanity plates deemed too racy for Florida roads | Separation of SpaceX rocket could be seen with the naked eye due to ‘jellyfish effect’ | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

A separate ticket is required for each concert you want to attend.

One concert will be on Friday with the other on the following Saturday night.

The Beatles Tribute Band, Liverpool Live will be playing at the Rockin’ The Sunset - Concert for a Cause event on Friday at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and general admission is $25. This concert will support St. Francis Reflections programs that provide care for individuals with long-term illnesses.

The band SWITCH is headlining the Viera Rock Fest concert on Saturday at 6 p.m. on the main stage, with a special appearance by Kevin Chalfant, singer for The Storm and Journey.

Additional bands will be kicking off the pre-concert show at 5 p.m.

Ad

Parking is free and full concessions will be available.

Early purchase tickets are $20 and tickets at the door are $35, which you can purchase here for general admission to the stadium and concert.